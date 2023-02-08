Healthcare technology company Emids has named Sean Narayanan as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

Company Founder and current CEO, Saurabh Sinha, will transition to the role of Chairman. Narayanan joins Emids after nearly two years at the helm of digital services firm Apexon, where he led the company through a period of transformational growth.

Prior to Apexon, Narayanan was Senior Executive Vice President and CEO of the business and platform solutions division of Atos, a global leader in digital transformation services. He has also previously held executive roles at Liquidhub, iGate (now Capgemini), and Cognizant.

“Emids is incredibly well positioned in the market with deep, longstanding, client relationships and a strong leadership team, and Sean is the perfect person to take the company to the next level and lead us through this period of rapid expansion,” said Saurabh Sinha, whose ascension to Chairman comes after nearly 24 years as CEO.

Emids’ core service offerings in technology-led Digital Transformation, Data and AI, and Consulting have fueled its growth over the past decade, with global headcount now reaching more than 3,300 team members. The company’s proprietary data management platform CoreLAKE and rapid health innovation platform MHCTM have seen a surge in client adoption in the past two years, said the company.

“We are at a pivotal moment in healthcare and life sciences where organizations are leaning into the shift to value-based care and increasing digital engagement with patients and members,” said Sean Narayanan.