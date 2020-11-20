Empowered Technical Group may look into BSNL’s 4G rollout next week

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
The Empowered Technology Group (ETG), headed by Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan, would discuss State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)’s proposed plans to roll out 4G services, including issuing a tender, next week.
BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar, who would also attend the meeting, will seek a Proof of Concept (PoC) on the viability of 4G from the ETG, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.
The ETG was earlier slated to meet either on November 20 and November 23, they said.
A Technical Committee, constituted by the Government, in its September 30 report, recommended that BSNL phase out 2G services in the next two years and concentrate only on 4G services.
However, this was opposed by BSNL unions and employees as the operator rakes in about 60 per cent of its mobile revenue from 2G services. Further, the company needs technology that is compatible with both 2G and 4G services, while it is also seeking to upgrade existing 49,300 base transceiver stations (BTSs) to support 4G.
Also Read: BSNL unions to protest against cancellation of 4G tender
Earlier this year, the Union Cabinet approved the constitution of a 12-member ETG, with K VijayRaghavan as its chair, to advise the Government on priorities and strategies for research on emerging technologies across sectors.
BSNL has also initiated discussions with Vodafone Idea Ltd, now providing services under the brand ‘Vi’, for 4G Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) agreements. VIL, on its part, has sought optical fibre connectivity of about 10,000 km in lieu of ICR agreements.
The discussions are being spearheaded by BSNL CMD PK Purwar, sources said.
The companies are currently testing 4G roaming in two circles, including Rajasthan, while talks are on provide it across the country.
Earlier in October, the Ministry of Communications issued a memorandum asking all Ministries, Government departments and central public sector undertaking to mandatorily use BSNL and MTNL networks for internet, broadband, landline and leasedline connectivity.
Also Read: BSNL union lines up array of agitations seeking promotions for employees
Also Read: Despite 2G spectrum expiry, BSNL services unhindered
Also Read: MTNL working on monetising certain assets in Mumbai
Also Read: BSNL union seeks add-on purchase orders for 4G rollout
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee, the actor who rose above scripted roles
Musician couple Shubhendra Rao and Saskia Rao-de Haas have put together a classical concert series that is ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...