Emurgo to open blockchain training centres

Emurgo Academy, an arm of the Japanese firm Emurgo, will expand its presence in India by opening five more offices in the next two years. The new centres, which will focus on providing blockchain skills to engineering students and working professionals, will come up at Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.

“A skilling centre would come up at Hyderabad this year by the year end. The remaining centres will be set up next year,” E Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer of Emurgo in India, has said.

Te Bengaluru-headquarted company was in the process of talking to universities and engineering colleges in different States to offer blockchain technology courses to the students.

It would also offer the courses to working professionals in various companies. “We will also talk to IT firms that want to upskill their engineers in blockchain technology in bulk,” he said.

“We already began batches at the REVA University (Bengaluru) and PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore,” he said.

While the fee for working professionals is put at ₹1.5 lakh each, the fee for students range from ₹5,000-₹75,000 depending on the level.

At a later stage, the firm would begin work on blockchain development projects.