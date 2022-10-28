Another initiative launched by Meta in India is set to go global. Meta’s partnership with Jio on an end-to-end shopping experience in India reveals the potential for chat-based commerce through messaging, noted Mark Zuckerberg in the earnings call for Q3 2022.

Zuckerberg said that paid messaging is another opportunity that Meta is starting to tap into, and it continues to grow quickly but from a smaller base. “We’re putting the foundation in place now to scale this with key partnerships like Salesforce, which lets all businesses on their platform use WhatsApp as the main messaging service to answer customer questions, send updates, and sell directly in chat.”

Meta launched JioMart on WhatsApp in August in India. Zuckerberg added, “it’s our first end-to-end shopping experience that shows the potential for chatbased commerce through messaging. Between Click-to-Messaging and paid messaging, I’m confident that this is going to be a big opportunity.”

Previously, Meta had launched short-form videos, or “reels”, for the first time in India, which was later implemented globally to resounding success.

Sources at Meta India have also confirmed that the incorporation of the end-to-end shopping experience, launched inaugural in India is set for global rollout.

Reliance Industries’ latest earnings report also confirmed that JioMart’s partnership with WhatsApp boosted new customers. In Q2FY23, 37 per cent of new customers of JioMart came through WhatsApp, according to their results commentary.

According to Zuckerberg, scaling and monetising business messaging platforms is one of the key areas of growth for Meta,. Here WhatsApp Business Platform is one of their strongest bets. For Q3 2022, as per Dave Wehner, CFO, Meta, “Family of Apps other revenue was $192 million, up 9%, driven by strong business messaging growth from our WhatsApp Business Platform.”