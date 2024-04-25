Endimension Technology, a healthcare AI startup, has raised ₹6 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Sucseed Indovation and SINE IIT Bombay also invested in this round.

The funds will be utilised for AI research and development, team expansion, and software enhancement. These investments aim to support market position and accelerate growth as per the company statement.

Endimension, founded by Bharadwaj Kss and Apparao Mlv, has established itself as an AI platform for radiology diagnosis. It offers multiple customisation options and can diagnose a wide range of conditions.

“Endimension focuses on leveraging AI to facilitate faster assessment and diagnosis, employing generative AI to streamline report generation and reduce the time required by radiologists. IPV is confident that this investment will contribute to the betterment of the industry,” said Ivy Chin, partner at Inflection Point Ventures.

According to Mordor Intelligence report in 2024, the market size is estimated to be around $5.86 billion and is projected to reach $20.40 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.32 per cent. According to the company’s statement, Endimension’s platform has processed over 1 million scans to date and is currently deployed in 400 hospitals and diagnostic centres across multiple regions.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

