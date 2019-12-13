Info-tech

Endress+Hauser opens office in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

Endress+Hauser India, a Swiss process automation solutions company, has opened its innovation centre here. The centre acts as an interactive and co-innovation space for preparing smart city projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The centre houses an ‘Experience Centre’, which stimulates real like plant processes. “It showcases the latest digital technologies in the world of process automation, including Internet of Things and wireless,” a company statement has said.

Endress has worked for Mission Bhagiratha, a drinking water project in Telangana, municipal corporations of Trichy, Pune and Goa.

“The customers can feel pro and cons of different technologies, including application challenges, in the Experience Centre. They can vet parameters including, pressure, temperature and conductivity,” it said.

