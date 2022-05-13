EnergyTech Global to double employee strength to 500 by year-end

EnergyTech Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the New Zealand-based The Energy Collective (TEC), has expanded its operations in Hyderabad by adding additional modules to its central office.

“We presently have about 250 employees here. We are planning to double the numbers by the end of the year. Our plan is to take the total number of employees to 1,000 by 2025,” Kishore Borra, Managing Director EnergyTech Global, said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the centre had built enterprise software solutions for global energy markets using open-source technologies for the last seven years. “The new office space marks the roll-out of the company’s aggressive India growth plan. We are actively hiring for multiple roles in application development, testing, support, DevOps, data science, analytics, and customer experience,” he said.