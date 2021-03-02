Engineering R&D Policy set to accelerate, strengthen Karnataka’s R&D innovation: Nasscom

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Karnataka adopting a specific Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) Policy 2021 is timely and will help the State take a leap to accelerate and strengthen its R&D innovation, said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.
“The policy aims to address the most important issues of the industry and provides relevant incentives for companies to set-up R&D facilities in the State. The policy focuses on enabling cross-industry innovation, creating research and test infrastructure and skill development to address the critical needs of the industry and strengthen the innovation ecosystem of the state,” she added.
In her reaction to the ER&D Policy 2021, Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India said “This policy enables to further strengthen the research and deep tech ecosystem of the system.”
“This nurtures the collaboration between industry, academia, and the government,” said Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.
Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT/BT, Science & Technology and Skill Development while launching the policy on Tuesday said “A new chapter in the enhancement of R&D in Karnataka! Delighted that Engineering R&D Policy 2021 has been launched in partnership with Nasscom.”
He further said “Karnataka, over the years, has developed a flourishing well-connected innovation ecosystem, continuously invested in boosting this ecosystem, by identifying high potential industries. Also the key underlying thought has been to lay a foundation that encourages the youth to get into a research mode.”
Ajay Prabhu, President, Technology Services, QuEST Global said “This ER&D policy is progressive and well conceptualised.”
“Effective implementation of the policy would help to bridge the gap between engineering talent and opportunities,” said Keshab Panda, MD & CEO, L&T Technology Services.
“This would facilitate transforming the state to become a vibrant knowledge-based economy,” said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO, and MD, KPIT.
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...