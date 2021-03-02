Engineering R&D Policy set to accelerate, strengthen Karnataka’s R&D innovation: Nasscom

Karnataka adopting a specific Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) Policy 2021 is timely and will help the State take a leap to accelerate and strengthen its R&D innovation, said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

“The policy aims to address the most important issues of the industry and provides relevant incentives for companies to set-up R&D facilities in the State. The policy focuses on enabling cross-industry innovation, creating research and test infrastructure and skill development to address the critical needs of the industry and strengthen the innovation ecosystem of the state,” she added.

In her reaction to the ER&D Policy 2021, Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India said “This policy enables to further strengthen the research and deep tech ecosystem of the system.”

“This nurtures the collaboration between industry, academia, and the government,” said Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India.

Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT/BT, Science & Technology and Skill Development while launching the policy on Tuesday said “A new chapter in the enhancement of R&D in Karnataka! Delighted that Engineering R&D Policy 2021 has been launched in partnership with Nasscom.”

He further said “Karnataka, over the years, has developed a flourishing well-connected innovation ecosystem, continuously invested in boosting this ecosystem, by identifying high potential industries. Also the key underlying thought has been to lay a foundation that encourages the youth to get into a research mode.”

Ajay Prabhu, President, Technology Services, QuEST Global said “This ER&D policy is progressive and well conceptualised.”

“Effective implementation of the policy would help to bridge the gap between engineering talent and opportunities,” said Keshab Panda, MD & CEO, L&T Technology Services.

“This would facilitate transforming the state to become a vibrant knowledge-based economy,” said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO, and MD, KPIT.