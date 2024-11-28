Entry-level positions in the Software Development and Engineering domain are expected to see an average salary of ₹9.37 lakh per annum (LPA) in Global Capability Centers (GCC), followed by ₹6.23 LPA in IT products and services, and ₹6 LPA in non-tech sectors by the end of FY24-25, according to a TeamLease Digital analysis.

It revealed that the software development and engineering domain, which focuses on coding, designing, and maintaining software applications, is poised to offer lucrative opportunities. The increasing demand for AI/ML skills in software development to enhance productivity, accuracy, and innovation is driving this trend, it notes.

In the cybersecurity and network administration domain, GCCs are expected to lead with an average salary of ₹9.57 LPA, 40.12 per cent higher than their IT counterparts. IT products and services, may offer ₹6.83 LPA and non-tech sectors ₹5.17 LPA.

The data management and analytics domain, which includes collecting, storing and analysing data to support decision-making, is projected to see average salaries of ₹8.73 LPA in GCCs, ₹7.07 LPA in IT products and services and ₹6.37 LPA in non-tech sectors, in FY24-25.

The domain of cloud solutions and enterprise applications management, focusing on scalability and cost-efficiency through cloud platforms and ERP systems, is set to offer entry-level salaries of ₹7.67 LPA in GCCs, and 6.07 LPA in IT products services.

Non-tech industry

The non-tech industry is poised to offer an average salary of ₹6.53 LPA for cloud solution roles, approximately 8 per cent higher than the IT sector, driven by the strong adoption of cloud technology across key sectors like BFSI, healthcare and manufacturing.

For FY24-25, GCCs are prioritising roles like penetration tester, data scientist, full stack developer, software developer, and customer success specialist, with salaries ranging from ₹11.8 LPA to ₹8.8 LPA.

TThe company’s analysis also noted that the IT products and services sector is seeking big data developers, IT auditors, RPA business analysts, cloud security engineers, and IoT engineers, offering salaries between ₹9.7 LPA and ₹6.9 LPA.

Non-tech sectors are focusing on roles like data engineer, SAP ABAP consultant, cloud support engineer, cybersecurity analyst, and automation engineer, with salaries between ₹9.4 LPA and ₹6 LPA.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of the company said, “India’s entry-level job market is witnessing dynamic changes, as highlighted by our data for FY24-25. While IT services have seen a slowdown in fresher and entry-level hiring over the last 2–3 years, GCCs and non-tech sectors have emerged as the torchbearers for welcoming young talent and offering rich opportunities. GCCs are expected to lead the way, offering premium salaries, particularly in roles like penetration testing and data science, with average packages reaching ₹11.8 LPA.”

She added that this surge can be attributed to the rapid expansion of GCCs in India employing over 1.66 million people and theneed to maintain global standards. Alongside, functional domains like cybersecurity and data analytics are witnessing heightened demand across industries, creating opportunities for entry-level talent.