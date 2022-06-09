Equinix invests $86 million to build third data center in Mumbai

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company, has announced an initial investment of over $86 million to build its third International business exchange data center in Mumbai, to be named MB3.

The initial investment includes acquisition of a parcel of land, which provides a total space of nearly 4 acres, allowing Equinix to continue growing its ecosystem on Platform Equinix across India, supporting the country’s growing digital economy.

Significant demand

Equinix’s continued investment in Mumbai will further enhance its network-dense and interconnection-rich data center platform in India, meeting the significant demand from global and local customers. This expansion will support Indian organisations in enhancing their digital transformation strategies and enable global companies across sectors to expand their operations in India, said the company.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, said, “we are focused on further investments in building the infrastructure in India to enable our existing and new customers in India to launch their services closer to their consumers.This investment will also be supporting the government’s vision to make India a key data center hub in South-East Asia.”

MB3 IBX will be adjacent to Equinix MB2 IBX data center and 1.5 kilometers away from MB1 IBX data center. The first phase of MB3 is scheduled to open in Q2 2024, providing an initial capacity of more than 1,375 cabinets, and more than 4,150 cabinets when fully built out.

Globally, Equinix operates more than 240 data centers across 70 metros, providing digital infrastructure for more than 10,000 of the world’s leading businesses. In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently has 52 data centers in key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore.