Ericsson launches integrated Packet Core Firewall to boost 5G core security

Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has launched an integrated Packet Core Firewall, a cloud solution to help telecom service providers advance 5G core network security.

Core network security is a key factor in service providers’ forward business planning as they pursue new business opportunities powered by 5G and emerging technologies.

Ericsson’s new solution, part of the Ericsson 5G platform, is aimed at enabling operators to pursue those opportunities not only through the best packet core network security capabilities, but also in the most cost-effective way for their business, Ericsson said in a statement.

By protecting a communications service provider’s core network, including sensitive service provider data and customer data, the all-in-one solution secures 5G service availability.

“Securing service availability in 5G requires a holistic view beyond dedicated security solutions. We are now launching the Ericsson Packet Core Firewall seamlessly integrated into our Packet Core Gateway. This will provide our customers with a substantial total cost of ownership improvements while ensuring their 5G services to the edge,” Folke Anger, Head of Packet Core Solutions at Ericsson said.

The solution delivers more than 50 per cent total cost of ownership reduction over dedicated user plane security solutions while maintaining 5G latency. This is enabled through a single Cloud Native Network Function (CNF) solution with simplified maintenance and orchestration.