Eros Investments signs pact with Wipro to improve content localisation solution

Bengaluru, June 16 Eros Investments, a global media, entertainment and technology portfolio of ventures - Eros Media World, Eros Now and Xfinite’s Mzaalo, announced that it has signed an agreement with Wipro Ltd, a technology services and consulting company, to evolve and scale the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based content localisation solution.

“Organisations across the media and entertainment space are increasingly seeking out solutions that enable language translation with accuracy and at scale,” said Victor Morales, Managing Director, Global Systems Integrator Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Wipro and Eros Investments’ content localisation service, combined with Google Cloud’s machine learning capabilities, will provide customers the functionality they need to deliver audiences everywhere exceptional viewing experiences”.

Eros Investments and Wipro’s joint content localization service will be available to media and entertainment companies in two deployment models: platform-as-a-service and private cloud deployment, said the company.

As global content reach grows, accelerated and accurate localisation will be key in making premium original and catalog programming available to new global subscribers and audiences,” said Swaneet Singh, Director, Eros Investments.

“Improving the ability of viewers worldwide to access and enjoy content from other markets will help increase overall global viewing and over-the-top (OTT) platform growth and we are very proud to support this effort,” said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head, Communications, Media and Information Tech, Wipro Limited.

The solution will automate the time-consuming manual content localisation process of subtitling and dubbing with near human-level accuracy, driving significant cost and time savings for global media organisations, post-production, and direct-to-consumer OTT streaming platforms.