Esper bullish on India market

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Esper, a cloud-based platform that automates application deployment and management for all Android devices, is bullish on the India market.
The Seattle-based start-up has close to 80 per cent of its team operating out of the firm’s office in Bengaluru.
Shiv Sundar, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Esper, told BusinessLine that the company is in the process of building new relationships in India. Conceding that the present has been a challenge for building personal/ strategic relationships, he said “we are growing globally; verticals and markets are up and running, deployments have been much faster. While business has been tough in general, digital adoption has actually gained momentum because of Covid.”
Esper is investing heavily in engineering and business growth in the India market.
“Our platform is vertical agnostic. Our biggest success has been in logistics and supply chain but we have seen initial momentum in education, retail, payments and BFSI sectors. India is actually adopting Android devices and gadgets across verticals”.
Reiterating the company’s commitment, Sundar said “India has the largest smartphone adoption in the whole world. Over 95 per cent of Indians use Android devices. The onset of digitisation led to an influx of enterprise device deployments, and Android emerged as the enterprise platform of choice.
“Enterprises use our platform to configure and monitor Android devices for various use cases. We are not reselling hardware; only a cloud-based solution that works on a hardware. The application is not written by us,” the COO clarified and explained that the platform is for enterprise-owned hardware and not for consumer devices.
“Our default configuration is such that end users cannot download our application; there is no access via Play store or Wi-Fi. Except for the IT admin, no one set the policy and application or do anything beyond that,” he said in reply to a question.
The company has launched a Freemium model for its customers — small businesses and start-up enthusiasts, such as those building the next generation exercise machines or payment device or tablets.
“The platform is free for up to 100 devices. Our goal is to build ground up community of enthusiasts and start-up developers, with a focus on grass-root level innovations.”
The company envisions connecting millions of devices via the cloud platform.
Esper team in Bengaluru had 30 people at the beginning of the year. It has added another 20 over the last few months and is looking to double its headcount, Sundar said.
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...