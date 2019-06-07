Europe will have to spend $62 b more on 5G if Chinese vendors are banned: Report

Food that makes you ill
Excluding China’s Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp from the next generation of mobile networks would lumber European phone companies with € 55 billion ($62 billion) in extra costs, the wireless industry’s main lobby group said.
A global ban advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump would also delay the rollout of the high-speed 5G networks by at least 18 months and deprive the European Union of around € 45 billion in productivity growth, according to a preliminary report drafted in April by the GSMA trade association and seen by Bloomberg.
5G rollout plans
The need to replace network equipment and the capacity constraints on the remaining mobile equipment vendors would disrupt current rollout plans, the report said. Such a delay would widen the gap in 5G penetration between the EU and the U.S. by more than 15 percentage points by 2025.
U.S. efforts to isolate the Chinese vendors amid a trade conflict with Beijing have thrown the global telecom industry’s network upgrade plans into confusion as Huawei is one of the biggest suppliers of the core infrastructure and radio access equipment and the second-largest producer of smartphones behind Samsung.
Some U.S. allies have already followed Washington’s lead in excluding Huawei, heeding warnings that its equipment is vulnerable to hacking and espionage by the Chinese state. Outright ban on Huawei appear unlikely in Europe, the region it relies on most for growth outside China, after Germany, France and Britain signalled more limited restrictions and tightened oversight of their networks.
The GSMA report was written before President Trump opened a new front against the Shenzhen-based vendor last month by restricting its access to Googles Android operating system for its 5G smartphones, potentially disrupting their ability to function or access popular apps. We continue to stress that it is imperative that the market has the widest possible choice of equipment, technology and partners, to drive, scale innovation and competition, a GSMA spokeswoman said.
