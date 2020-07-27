EV start-up Pure EV joins with healthcare tech start-ups to provide lithium batteries for medical equipment

Electric vehicles start-up Pure EV, incubated by IIT Hyderabad, is supplying lithium batteries to healthcare tech companies that are engaged in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic across India.

The in-house manufactured batteries are used in medical applications such as ventilators and Robotic Sanitation Devices. The start-up supplies batteries for various applications under the brand name ‘Pure Lithium’.

The start-up is working on innovative applications of the lithium batteries. Pure EV primarily uses the lithium batteries in the electric vehicles that the company manufactures.

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, Pure EV, said, “Pure EV is working with more companies to supply our batteries and we are open to collaborate with other medical start-ups. We want to play a supportive role towards healthcare entrepreneurs. The innovative start-up ecosystem in the country has to rise to the occasion and develop applications to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.”

Jeevan Lite

Pure EV has supplied lithium batteries to IIT Hyderabad Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE)-incubated start-up Aerobiosys Innovations, which has developed a low-cost, portable, emergency-use ventilator called ‘Jeevan Lite.’

This device offers protection to healthcare providers and is Internet of Things-enabled. It can be operated with a mobile app. The mass manufacturing of these ventilators will be done by JCB India.

Pure EV has also provided lithium batteries to Eternal Green Innovations, who are working in the space of Robotic Healthcare Tech Devices.

Nishanth Dongari, founder and Managing Director of Pure EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “We have significant experience in design and development of high-performance lithium batteries through our constant innovation for EV batteries. We have state-of-the-art facilities for the assembly and testing of the Lithium Battery Packs. In this critical time, we want to extend our best possible support to the healthcare tech industry for their requirements for backup power. The batteries designed by us are useful for robotic applications and have significant advantages in terms of longer life cycles and portability.”

Electric scooter

Pure EV, which raised $35 million in a funding a few months months ago and was incubated by IIT Hyderabad, launched its high-speed electric scooter ‘EPluto 7G’ in February this year. It has established a 40,000-sqft state-of-the-art facility, co-located with IIT Hyderabad, for cutting-edge R&D and for large-scale production of electric vehicles and electric batteries. The company has current battery manufacturing capacity of 5 Megawatt hour (Mwh) per month at its facility.

Pure EV was founded in 2016 Nishanth Dongari and is led by Rohit Vadera, an alumnus of IIT Bombay. The start-up will continue to collaborate with R&D laboratories of IIT Hyderabad, which will provide strong technological support.