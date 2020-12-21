Info-tech

EWar Games raises pre-Series A funding

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 21, 2020 Published on December 21, 2020

The company to utilise funds for further penetration into the Indian e-sports segment.

Bengaluru-based EWar Games has raised a pre-Series A funding round led by angel network Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), which the mobile gaming and e-sports start-up will use for products and technology enhancement.

JITO Angel Network, Hyderabad Angels and Eximius Ventures founder and director Pearl Agarwal (in her personal capacity) also participated in this round, the company said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of fund it raised.

This is the second round of funding raised by EWar during the current year. The company had earlier raised an angel round of $200,000 from House of Jindals and Mr. Jeet Banerjee (Founder, Gameplan) in January this year.

The company will use the funds to drive further penetration into the Indian e-sports segment by introducing several new technologies and products, which will also provide a boost to the gaming ecosystem.

EWar’s platform has 1 million users and over 60,000 games played daily on EWar app. The start-up aims to garner 5 million users by the end of the next year.

