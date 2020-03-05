Ex-Google employee files for bankruptcy after losing $179 million in lawsuit against the search giant

Engineer Anthony Levandowski, the former head of Uber’s self-driving wing Otto on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $179 million to Google in a legal battle over his departure from Google, according to media reports.

The $179 million amount was to be paid towards an ongoing lawsuit filed by the search giant against the former employees of its self-driving tech spinoff company Waymo Anthony Levandowski and Lior Ron, Reuters reported.

The Google vs Levandowski & Ron debacle as told by Uber

Levandowski and Ron had left the company to join Uber’s rival self-driving vehicle company Otto rivalling Waymo. Google had accused the two of breach of contract as well as stealing trade secrets from the company.

Uber in its regulatory filings had disclosed that on October 28, 2016, “Google filed arbitration demands against each of Anthony Levandowski and Lior Ron, former employees of Google, alleging breach of their respective employment agreements with Google, fraud and other state law violations (due to soliciting Google employees and starting a new venture to compete with Google’s business in contravention of their respective employment agreements).”

An arbitration hearing for the lawsuit was held from April 30 to May 11, 2018. On March 26, 2019, the arbitration panel had issued an interim award for Google’s Waymo awarding $127 million to the company against Anthony Levandowski and $1 million for which Anthony Levandowski and Lior Ron were jointly and severally liable.

The verdict

Waymo in January 2020 won a judgement from California arbitrators against both Ron and Levandowski according to media reports. According to the judgement, Uber was directed to pay $9.7 million on Ron’s behalf, Forbes reported.

Levandowski had chosen to dispute the ruling. The San Francisco County Superior Court on Wednesday denied his petition challenging the ruling holding him liable to pay the tech giant.

Levandowski on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, stating that $179 million liability exceeded his assets estimated to be somewhere between $50 million and $100 million according to a TechCrunch report.