Ex-Google employee files for bankruptcy after losing $179 million in lawsuit against the search giant

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
Engineer Anthony Levandowski, the former head of Uber’s self-driving wing Otto on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $179 million to Google in a legal battle over his departure from Google, according to media reports.
The $179 million amount was to be paid towards an ongoing lawsuit filed by the search giant against the former employees of its self-driving tech spinoff company Waymo Anthony Levandowski and Lior Ron, Reuters reported.
Levandowski and Ron had left the company to join Uber’s rival self-driving vehicle company Otto rivalling Waymo. Google had accused the two of breach of contract as well as stealing trade secrets from the company.
Uber in its regulatory filings had disclosed that on October 28, 2016, “Google filed arbitration demands against each of Anthony Levandowski and Lior Ron, former employees of Google, alleging breach of their respective employment agreements with Google, fraud and other state law violations (due to soliciting Google employees and starting a new venture to compete with Google’s business in contravention of their respective employment agreements).”
An arbitration hearing for the lawsuit was held from April 30 to May 11, 2018. On March 26, 2019, the arbitration panel had issued an interim award for Google’s Waymo awarding $127 million to the company against Anthony Levandowski and $1 million for which Anthony Levandowski and Lior Ron were jointly and severally liable.
Waymo in January 2020 won a judgement from California arbitrators against both Ron and Levandowski according to media reports. According to the judgement, Uber was directed to pay $9.7 million on Ron’s behalf, Forbes reported.
Levandowski had chosen to dispute the ruling. The San Francisco County Superior Court on Wednesday denied his petition challenging the ruling holding him liable to pay the tech giant.
Levandowski on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, stating that $179 million liability exceeded his assets estimated to be somewhere between $50 million and $100 million according to a TechCrunch report.
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Create spectacular video in next to no time
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Power Grid Corporation at current levels.
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...