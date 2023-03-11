Infosys senior executive Mohit Joshi will be the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra. He will replace CP Gurnani, who is set to retire in December. Tech Mahindra has also appointed Joshi as a director on its board from December 20, 2023.

Joshi will serve Tech Mahindra in the top post for a period of five years.

“Mohit Joshi joins Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he is currently the President. Mohit has over two decades of experience in the enterprise technology software and consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses,” said the company statement.

At Infosys, Mohit is head of the global financial services, healthcare and the software businesses, which include Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI/Automation portfolio. Mohit also led sales operations and transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He is also responsible for the Internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.

Mohit has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.

In 2014, Mohit joined the the Young Global Leader program at the World Economic Forum, Davos and is also a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Previously, Mohit held the office of the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).