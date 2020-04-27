Ex-Wipro staffers allege ‘racial discrimination’

Tracking deals: April 28, 2020
IT services company Wipro is learnt to be facing a class-action suit from some of its former employees in the US who have claimed that the company favours South Asian or Indian origin employees vis-a-vis the rest.
The suit was filed in the district court of New Jersey in March and came to light recently. The employees have alleged that “Wipro operates under a general policy of ‘discrimination’ in favour of South Asians and against individuals who are not South Asian and not Indian. This general policy of discrimination manifests itself in the same general fashion with respect to Wipro’s hiring, staffing, promotion, and termination decisions.”
Wipro could not be reached for its comments on the details of the suit and its subsequent action.
The former employees also claimed that Wipro preferred South Asian and Indian applicants over others and, hence, most of the employees were from these regions. More number of employees of other origins were being allowed to go compared with those from India and South Asia. The former employees now want the court to classify the suit as a class-action as per the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and seek a permanent injunction from engaging in ‘unlawful’ policies.
