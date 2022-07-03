Excited about future of Dell’s business in India: Chuck Whitten

After reporting record revenue growth in India, Dell Technologies is looking to scale up its presence here with an aim to become the “most essential infrastructure and technology provider to companies”, according to Chuck Whitten, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Dell Technologies.

“We’re excited about the future of our business in India. India is home to one-fifth of the world’s youth population, and that’s a population that offers us a future-ready workforce — it’s a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and diversity. It’s a talent for us as we grow our business globally, “ Whitten told BusinessLine in an exclusive interview.

The company’s business in the country grew 64 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in FY2022 whereas the revenue of the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region grew 34 per cent. Globally, FY22 was a historic year for Dell Technologies as it hit more than $100 billion in revenue and grew by 17 per cent.

“Our aspiration is to become the most essential infrastructure and technology provider to companies everywhere. And, we see ourselves as a trusted technology leader in the market that’s winning and growing. We’re focused on continuing to invest in India. So, it’s an important part of our business today and it’s a really important part of our business in the future not just from a talent and entrepreneurship and innovation, but also from the growth perspective,” Whitten said.

He added, “Dell’s India operation is a microcosm of what we are trying to do globally. What we do from the PC to the data centre is what is fueling global transformation and digital transformation. Whether at the global level or at the India level, it’s amazing opportunities. “

‘Contributing to nation-building’

When asked if the company expects the growth momentum to sustain this year as well, Alok Ohrie, President & Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, said, “Every quarter of last year was a record fought with India. So, we were basically busting our previous quarters numbers all through the four quarters, and that momentum has continued even in Q1.”

Ohrie added, “Q1 on a standalone basis has been a record quarter for us in India. I will like to claim that Dell Technologies India is a leading essential infrastructure and technology company that is contributing big time to nation-building and the ecosystem in India.”

Speaking about Dell India’s facilities available in the country, Ohrie said that this region is the only country outside of the US that has “everything from manufacturing facilities, R&D facilities, a Centre of Excellent, and an executive briefing centre to showcase all of our solutions, contact centre services and support centres”.