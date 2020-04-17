Excitel offers ‘Work from Home’ broadband plans for the second phase of lockdown

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Broadband company Excitel on Friday announced the extension of its ongoing ‘Work From Home’ broadband plans for the second phase of the nationwide lockdown that ends on May 3.
The company had announced this plan last month owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The plans are meant to assist users with connectivity requirements as more people are mandated to stay at home.
Excitel has extended its Fiber 6+3 (Buy for six months and get three months free) plan, which offers 300 Mbps speed for nine months at ₹4,237 + taxes. In addition to this, the internet service provider is offering a plan for ‘budget-oriented’ users under ‘Excitel Fiber Bonanza Plan’. Under this plan, users can browse at the speed of 100 Mbps for nine months at ₹3,643 + taxes. Excitel is also offering its entry budget plan at ₹471/month along with taxes. The data speed provided to users for this plan is 50Mbps.
The company is offering multiple RT and Fiber plans under the 6+3 validity offer. The 6+3 RT plan offers 100Mbps of data per month at the monthly rate of ₹405. Its 100mbps fibre plan costs ₹405 a month while the 6+3 plan is offering 300 Mbps data speed costs ₹471. Excitel’s 3+1 Fier validity plan offering data speed of 300 Mbps will cost ₹635 per month. ]
“The new roll-out also comes into play with an effort to reach out to potential customers in otherwise underserved areas in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets,” the company said in an official statement.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...