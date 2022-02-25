Exotel secures Unified License for Virtual Network Operator service from DoT

Bengaluru-based full stack customer engagement platform Exotel has secured the Unified License for Virtual Network Operator (UL VNO Access Service) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

With the license, Exotel, in partnership with telecom operators, offers internet calling solutions for Indian businesses. This offering is available in the Karnataka circle and will soon be rolled out across India.

“We are India’s only API-first virtual telecom operator that’s business-focused. We offer software, infrastructure, bots, and telco lines over the cloud, making Exotel a one-stop-shop for all customer engagement solutions. We enable the workforce to work from anywhere and call customers over the internet with the new license. This strengthens our relationship with telecom operators to make the cloud more accessible and flexible,” said Ishwar Sridharan, Co-founder and COO of Exotel.

On becoming a compliant virtual operator Gaurav Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Operations at Exotel, commented, “We are extending the vision shared by the Government of India for ease of doing business for the IT & BPO industry. By availing UL VNO Access Service license, we offer 100% compliant Cloud Contact Center solutions. This will provide seamless connectivity to WFA agents and reduce cost for businesses.”

Exotel is a full stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel claims to power 50 million engagements daily for over 6,000 companies in India, SE Asia, West Asia, and Africa. Some of the company clients include Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju’s, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo. ,