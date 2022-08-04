Experion Tech, TRL Software JV offers road safety solutions 

TRL UK (the UK government’s erstwhile Road Research Laboratory) and IT solutions company Experion Technologies announced a joint venture project, TRL Technologies India Pvt Ltd, offering digital solutions for road safety.

TRL Software’s ready-to-deploy solutions include iROADS and iMAAP — an infrastructure asset management system and a cloud-based accident analysis system..

Paul Zanelli, Managing Director, TRL Technologies, said, “India has welcomed experts from TRL many times over the years; with a global focus on road safety and Vision Zero, now is a good time to build a fresh team with a company that is well known for hiring and training the best”.

“This JV augurs well for the ‘Make in India’ programme and it is an advantage for India wherein global technology gets an Indian context. We aim to onboard a few key clients in the next 2-3 years as we aggressively look to market these proven global products in the Indian market,” said Binu Jacob, CEO and Managing Director, Experion Technologies.

“Various Indian state government PWD [public works department] budgets are done subjectively when it comes to planning repairs and maintenance. Having a scientific base to the budget process via a road asset management software will immensely reduce overall maintenance costs, facilitate decision-making objectively and bring accountability,” he added.