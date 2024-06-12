Experion Technologies, a product engineering services and digital transformation company, has announced a partnership with ESG Playbook, a player in ESG reporting with a comprehensive platform in the industry.

This collaboration aims to provide solutions to address the evolving landscape of sustainability, risk management, and regulatory compliance, a press release said.

ESG reporting on a global scale is crucial, with over 95 per cent of the world’s largest companies now publishing sustainability reports. This trend reflects a growing recognition of the financial impact of environmental, social, and governance factors, influencing investment decisions and corporate compliance toward more sustainable practices, the release said.

With this partnership, Experion Technologies will leverage its product engineering expertise, consulting services, integration, testing, and UI/UX capabilities to assist enterprises in navigating the complexities of ESG reporting.

“ESG Playbook is the most comprehensive reporting platform currently in the market as an end-to-end platform, where teams can collaborate by streamlining the data collection and reporting of global regulations. The platform collects data through APIs or other traditional forms of interfaces to report on all three areas as prescribed by regulators. In addition to having engineered the product for ESG Playbook, Experion offers the ability to bring Big Data onto the platform and incorporate AI to facilitate ESG compliance and reporting,” said Binu Jacob, MD & CEO, Experion Technologies.