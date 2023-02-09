The IT industry need to demystify technology for the pharma industry in order to help it speed up processes, said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Addressing the annual conference of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) here on Wednesday, he asked the IT industry to acquaint itself with the pharma industry to understand its needs and help find solutions.

He said IT can play a big role in reducing huge time lags in drug discovery. Using the massive computational capacities, it could bring down the time taken to discover a drug to five years from 10 years.

“If you talk ChatGPT, and we (pharma industry) talk biology, we don’t know how to work together. We are not going to create any impact,” he said.

Giving a peek view of his company’s adoption of technology over the last three decades, he said technology, innovation and providing drugs at affordable prices are the key pillars for the company.

“Every part of the value chain, including R&D and customer engagement, is digitalised. We also have learning engines that take the data from the experiments and create a learning loop in the R&D process,” he said.

“All of our data is digital. We use electronic lab notebooks to capture all the data. It is paperless. If you go to our R&D centres, you will not see any paper,” he said.

He invited the IT industry representatives to study how technology can change manufacturing.

Stating that the AI-driven diagnostics is changing the way doctors diagnosed the health problems, he said the healthcare practice was changing dramatically. “It is becoming much more personalised,” he pointed out.

Key tech trends

Talking on the key tech trends that were going to impact the world this year, Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Research at research firm Forrester, said that artificial intelligence was going to change the way the coding was being done.

“We forecast that at least 10 per cent of all the code that we write in 2023 will be written by AI. It is already happening where some companies are demonstrating it,” he said.

Seeing value, a large number of companies, including technology companies and their clients, had started investing heavily in emerging technologies.