Export of electronic goods crosses ₹8,800 crore in December: ICEA

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Tuesday said that the overall electronics goods exports have grown to ₹8,806 crore in the month of December, 2020. It added that the mobile phones segment was the highest contributor in the segment with an export value of ₹3,061 crore, up 50 per cent over December 2019.

In a statement, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular and Electronic Association (ICEA) said, “The industry has faced unprecedented challenges in the face of the pandemic and the geo-political challenges. We have faced severe supply chain disruptions, logistics, and restriction in movement of the skilled manpower/technicians for upgrading & setting up manufacturing facilities under the PLI scheme. Still the industry has managed to stand up on its feet.”

Covid-19 period

He pointed out that backed by the PLI scheme, during the Covid-19 period, the sector made substantial investments of more than ₹2,000 crore. “Electronic Goods exports for the current year have crossed the ₹50,000 crore-mark despite the pandemic and complete washout of production for 45 days,” he added. ICEA said that the “rollout of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme can also help boost the exports by a specific process of determining the rates and identifying the product lines”.

“The reduction of custom duties and a scheme to refund of the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes to the exporters can act as a key contributor in achieving the mobile phone export of $110 billion,” it added in a statement.