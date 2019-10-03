Extramarks Education deploys AI chatbot to solve students doubts round the clock

Delhi-based Extramarks Education has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based chatbot named Alex that will help students clear their doubts round the clock.

Alex, which has been based on an Item Response Theory system, has been receiving approximately 80,000 doubts on a daily basis out of which it has managed to solve more than 70,000 questions approximately.

Extramarks has had a dominating presence in the digital online curriculum in schools across India for nearly 10 yeasrs along with app based digital education solutions in the Kg-12th standard education segment and test preparation modules for IIT-JEE and medical entrance exams.

Atul Kulshrestha , Founder of Extramarks Education said that the chatbot has been fed with data collected by Extramarks over a span of ten years. “ Most of the queries that Alex has not been able to solve are due to the language barrier. But we do plan to introduce Alex to other vernacular languages and reach out to the tier two and tier three cities.”, said Kulshrestha. The company also has teachers available at their centres round the clock to address the doubts that Alex in unable to solve.

Extramarks has opened 60 new centres around the country and invested Rs 200 crore in it’s BtoC segment in last 18 months.

“What we plan to do with the instructional videos is not to replace one on one education but to provide instructional content weaved in a story format in order to make it engaging and interesting”, said Ritvik Kulshrestha, Global CEO, Extramarks Education.

Alex is supplemented by real-time concept explanation for doubts , problem solving coaching under another extramarks product called Extramarks Achieve. At present, the chatbot service has been made available only for the K-12 segment. But it will be extended to the IIT-JEE and Medical aspirants soon.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu BusinessLine)