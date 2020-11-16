EY acquires AI-enabled skilling platform Spotmentor Technologies

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
Professional services organisation EY on Monday announced that it had acquired Spotmentor Technologies, an AI-enabled reskilling and upskilling platform in India.
Founded in 2016, Spotmentor Technologies helps large enterprises, the government and industry bodies identify required skill and competency gaps through hyper-personalised learning and reskilling plans.
With this acquisition, EY will strengthen its people advisory portfolio of digital services to support businesses with their skilling needs leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to cope with the future of work.
“It remains our priority to enable clients with tools and resources to help them adapt to rapid changes and navigate market disruptions in the new normal,” Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Leader, EY India said.
“The acquisition of Spotmentor Technologies will boost our digital offerings, combining our strengths in strategic people consulting and seasoned experience in learning and skills development, now delivered to clients through an intelligent technology platform. This reinforces our continued commitment and investments in technology and strategic acquisitions to further our range of digital offerings,” Sachdev added.
With this acquisition, EY Spotmentor will be a Software-as-a-Service deployed across an organisation’s value chain. The platform will include features such as real-time market intelligence on new skillsets, a 360-degree assessment of employees based on skills industry benchmarking and real-time identification and closure of skill gaps.
“It is also designed to provide easy access to quality content, curated learning plans and offers a real-time skill inventory health index,” EY said.
The platform will also offer hyper-personalised learning pathways and identify reskilling opportunities in organisations.
“Over the past year, we have collaborated with the Spotmentor Technologies team to equip our clients with the right skillsets and they have benefitted immensely from this association. This new technology solution further strengthens our people advisory portfolio of digital services, enabling us to effectively harness our client’s people agenda as part of an integrated business strategy,” Anurag Malik, Partner, People Advisory Services, EY India, said.
