EY plans 9,000 new hires in India in 2021

EY, a global professional services organisation, on Thursday, announced plans to induct nearly 9,000 new hires in India in the calendar year 2021 in various technology roles.

The employees will be hired for various technology roles across all member firms of EY including the global delivery centres, “to expand its digital capabilities and help organisations solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges.”

Also read: 40% Indian professionals expect more new jobs in 2021: LinkedIn

These hires will be from the STEM background and in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, analytics and other emerging technologies.

Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India, said, “We are making bold investments in our organisation, particularly in technology, data and through strategic acquisitions while continuing to expand our alliance and ecosystem relationships. With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year.”

Also read: Managing cost escalation is key challenge to Indian auto supply chain: EY report

EY currently has over 50,000 people working in all member firms including global delivery centres in India. Currently, 36 per cent of all EY India employees are from a STEM background, it said.

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said, “EY in India is developing a broader range of new digital proprietary tools and solutions which we are looking to take to scale across organisations and geographies. Our people remain at the centre of our strategy to meet the growing demands of our clients.”

EY recently launched the EY Techathon 2021: #iSolve4aBillion Challenge as India focusses on vaccinating 1.3 billion people against Covid-19. It has invited participation from university students from all disciplines to develop novel solutions to immunise Indians, considering the challenges of the country’s vast geography, demographics and infrastructure as part of the challenge.