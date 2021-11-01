Facebook actioned around 27 million content pieces in September

Social media giant Meta on Monday said it proactively “actioned” over 26.9 million content pieces on Facebook across 10 violation categories in India during September, and WhatsApp banned 22,09,000 numbers.

The company’s photo sharing platform Instagram also took action against over 3.2 million pieces across nine categories during the same period, as per data shared in a compliance report.

2021 IT rules

Under the IT Rules that came into effect earlier this year, large digital platforms (with over 5-million users) have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon. It also includes details of content removed or disabled via proactive monitoring using automated tools.

“We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community and review by our teams to identify and review content against our policies,” a spokesperson at Meta said.

Majorly spam

As per the report released on Monday, the over 26.9 million content pieces actioned by Facebook during September included content related to spam (20.3 million), violent and graphic content (3.4 million), adult nudity and sexual activity (2.4 million), and hate speech (182,200).

Similarly, a spokesperson at WhatsApp said that the platform has consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts in order to keep its users safe on the platform.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our fourth monthly report for the 30 day period of September 1 to 30. This user-safety report contains details of user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” the spokesperson said.