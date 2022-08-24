Facebook bug spams netizens with bizzare feeds

Social-media website Facebook reported a glitch on Wednesday morning, which led to spamming of celebrity pages for nearly three hours. A bug on the site filled user feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts on bizarre topics. The glitch allowed users to post on celebrity pages, and users were quick to take advantage to post memes on celebrity pages which would send them far and wide.

When contacted, Meta spokesperson said: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to users, the glitch went on for at least three hours. Even though it was not a traditional outage, users took to Downdetector to report the glitch. Profiles of Lady Gaga, Nirvana, The Beatles, Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, and Gordon Ramsay, among others, were incessantly spammed.

Users and trolls also spammed people’s newsfeed with payment links, crypto projects and other memes. Globally, Meta is struggling to grow its audience on its maiden social-networking site, Facebook, while India remains one of the few growing markets for the platform.

There are nearly 239.65 million Facebook users in India alone, making it the leading country in terms of Facebook audience size.

People took to Twitter to report the bug as well. The hashtags #facebookdown and #facebookdown trended on Twitter.