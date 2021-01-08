Facebook drops the Like button from public pages as part of major redesign

Facebook began rolling out its redesigned Facebook Pages experience for users this week.

As part of the new experience, Facebook will now drop the Like button from public pages to focus on Followers.

“We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages. Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The redesigned layout of public pages is meant to make public pages “simpler and more intuitive.”

Facebook has made it easier for users to navigate between personal profile and Pages.

“We’ve redesigned the look and feel to be cleaner and more streamlined than before — including making it simple for people to see bios, posts and other important info,” it said.

Q&A format

The social media major is also adding a ‘Dedicated News Feed’ to pages.

“We are bringing the power of News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections — other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about,” Facebook said.

It will also bump comments from public figures to the top of the comments section and will make it possible for users to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.

It also introduced a new text-based Q&A format for pages.

Other changes include “updated task-based admin controls” for Page admins, actionable insights and more relevant notifications apart from new safety and integrity features “to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts.”