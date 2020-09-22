Facebook introduces Rights Manager tool for images

Facebook has introduced a new Rights Manager tool for images to help rights holders manage how their images are shared across Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook had previously introduced a similar Rights Manager tool in Facebook’s Creator Studio “to help creators and publishers who have a large or growing catalogue of content better control when, how and where their content is shared across Facebook and Instagram”.

The new version of this Rights Manager which will be used for images will help creators and publishers protect the rights to their images and manage how these images are shared across these platforms at scale. The tool uses image-matching technology.

Page admins can submit an application to access the Rights Manager for content that they’ve created and want to protect.

“Rights Manager will find matching content on Facebook and Instagram. Settings can be adjusted to match things like ownership that should apply worldwide or only in certain locations,” Facebook explained in an official blog post.

It is also providing other measures to protect intellectual property (IP), including IP reporting system and a repeat infringer policy.