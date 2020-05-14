Facebook is developing ‘Messenger Rooms’ shortcut for WhatsApp Web: Report

A crushing blow for airports
Facebook will soon integrate a Messenger Rooms shortcut into its messaging app WhatsApp, allowing people to create group calls accomodating up to 50 people directly from the app.
The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo.
According to the report, Facebook is currently trying to implement the Messenger Rooms Shortcuts in the 2.2019.6 Web update of WhatsApp.
The social media giant had announced this video conferencing feature back in April. Messenger rooms are joinable group video calls that can accommodate up to 50 people in a single call.
“Introducing Messenger Rooms, group video links that allow you to drop in and spend quality time with friends, family and people who share your interests,” Facebook had tweeted the announcement.
“Soon we’ll add ways to create rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal, too,” Facebook had said.
According to the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, users can see a shortcut for Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp’s main menu as well as within a particular chat alongside other shortcuts such as contacts and gallery.
A user will be shown an introduction of the feature as soon as he/she clicks on the shortcut. They will then be asked to redirect to Messenger to enable Messenger rooms where the can create the call.
The Messenger Rooms Shortcuts feature is not yet available on WhatsApp’s beta version as it is currently under development according to the report.
Currently, users can start a Messenger room from Facebook Messenger and share it directly on their News Feed, Groups and Events, so “it’s easy for people to drop by.”
The social media major has also recently announced that the feature will now be available within Groups and Events. Group admins and members can host up to 50 people on a Messenger video call. Messenger Rooms for Groups and Events is available on iOS, Android, and desktop.
