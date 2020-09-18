Facebook launches Facebook Business Suite

Facebook on Thursday launched a new offering for businesses called the Facebook Business Suite.

The Facebook Business Suite combines the social media major’s various platforms to help business accounts manage their pages and profiles from a single place.

“We’re introducing Facebook Business Suite, a new interface to help businesses save time and stay up to date by managing their pages or profiles across our apps,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

The tool will allow businesses to post simultaneously on Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram. Users can also manage and receive messages, notifications and alerts from both platforms in one place.

“They can also easily see what’s working and learn what’s resonating with customers with Facebook and Instagram insights,” Facebook said.

The tool has been built and launched for small businesses as of now. Facebook’s eventual plan is to combine all of its services for business accounts under the platform and to expand it to more businesses.

“We’re building Facebook Business Suite for small businesses first, but this is a long-term investment to make this the main interface for businesses of all sizes who use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp,” Facebook said.

“It is available for small businesses globally starting today and will expand to larger businesses next year,” it added.