Facebook launches ‘Watch Together’ feature on Facebook Messenger

Facebook has launched a new feature called ‘Watch Together’ to enable group viewing of videos on Facebook Messenger.

“We’re announcing Watch Together so you can enjoy Facebook Watch videos with your friends and family and see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms,” Facebook said in an official blog post.

The feature has been introduced to further improve the experience on its Messenger platform owing to the increase in usage. Facebook said that every day over 150 million video calls are made on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger.

Users can use the Watch Together feature by starting a video call on Messenger or create a Messenger Room. They can then swipe up to access the menu and select Watch Together. From there they can select a video suggested for them or choose from a category such as ‘TV & Movies,’ ‘Watched’ ‘or ‘Uploaded.’

Facebook has partnered with celebrity fitness trainer and author Melissa Alcantara to create a series of fitness videos to watch using the feature as part of its launch.

Overall, users can watch videos with up to eight people on a Messenger video call and up to 50 people in Rooms.

“Watch Together is free and is rolling out globally this week in Messenger and Messenger Rooms on mobile for iOS and Android,” Facebook said.