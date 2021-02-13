Facebook may develop smartwatches with cellular connectivity: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Social media website Facebook will soon foray into the smartwatch world. The company is reportedly going to develop a smartwatch with features including messaging and a fitness tracker.
The wearable will support cellular connectivity. This will likely be launched next year.
According to The Information, Facebook sets its eyes on making smartwatches as the company believes that wearables are one of the biggest markets after smartphones.
According to the XDA Developer report, one of the main features of the watch will be messaging. Currently, Facebook owns three of the largest messaging platforms -- WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram. The wearable developed by Facebook will seemingly have deep integration with those services.
Furthermore, users will be able to stay in contact with friends and family without smartphones with the help of wearable cellular connectivity.
The report published by The Information claimed that the wearable will integrate with some of today’s most popular services. This includes Peloton Interactive. Facebook’s device may also offer a heart rate monitor and may possibly measure a user’s blood oxygen levels.
The watch will reportedly run on an open-source version of Google’s Android for some time until it develops its own operating system. Facebook’s OS could appear as early as 2023 on a second-generation version of the watch.
