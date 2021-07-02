Info-tech

Facebook partners with ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker in cloud-gaming push

Reuters July 1 | Updated on July 02, 2021

Cloud-streamed games are available to over 98% of the population in the US

Facebook Inc has teamed up with French videogame maker Ubisoft Entertainment SA to bolster its cloud-gaming platform with popular titles such as “Assassin’s Creed”, the social media giant said on Thursday.

Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games including “Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch” by Atari, and “Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed” and “Dragon Mania Legends” by Gameloft.

With the Ubisoft tie-up, Facebook said its users will now have access to titles including “Hungry Shark Evolution”, “Hungry Dragon” and the blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” franchise.

The San Francisco-based company also said cloud-streamed games are now available to more than 98% of the population in the United States, adding that the roll-out has begun in Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early next year.

In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform, allowing users to stream and play games without downloading them.

Published on July 02, 2021

