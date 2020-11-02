Facebook publicly testing Dark Mode on its mobile app

Facebook has started to publicly test the Dark Mode on its mobile app.

Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager, Alexandru Voica, confirmed the news to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong had then posted a video last week in collaboration with the social media major announcing that the feature will be rolled out to more users.

Facebook in June had confirmed to SocialMediaToday that it had started to test the feature for Facebook’s mobile app for a small percentage of users. The social media major in a statement to XDA Developers has confirmed that it has now started to roll out the feature to more users globally.

“We know people have been asking for dark mode, and they won’t have to wait much longer. People will start to see the option in their Facebook app settings as we roll it out globally,” a Facebook company spokesperson said as quoted by the report.

More users on Android and iOS will start seeing the option soon if they haven’t already. Users will be able to see the Dark Mode option under the Settings & Privacy section on their app. If they have a system-wide Dark Mode theme, it will be enabled on Facebook’s app once the feature is available to them.

Facebook has already implemented the feature for its other apps including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.