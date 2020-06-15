Facebook rejects proposal to share revenue with news organizations, says it could survive without news content

Facebook rejected the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)’s proposal to share revenue with news organisations on Monday.

The ACCC had proposed that tech giants such as Facebook and Google should pay for news content if it is a source of profit for them, ZDNet reported. The ACC is current in the process of preparing a mandatory “code of conduct” to level the playing field for these organizations, The Guardian reported.

The companies, however, have rejected these ideas. Facebook has refused to share its advertising revenue with news organisations stating that news content does not have a “significant impact” on its business.

In its response to the ACC on Monday, Facebook said, “Even if there is indirect value to digital platforms from news content, it is not healthy nor sustainable to expect that two private companies, Facebook and Google, are solely responsible for supporting a public good and solving the challenges faced by the Australian media industry,” as quoted by reports.

“If there were no news content available on Facebook in Australia, we are confident the impact on Facebook's community metrics and revenues in Australia would not be significant because news content is highly substitutable and most users do not come to Facebook with the intention of viewing news,” it said as quoted by ZDNet.

The company urged ACC to create a “balanced” and “realistic” code of conduct for organisations. The social media giant added that the news organisations were indeed benefiting from promoting their content on the platform. Facebook's News Feed brought in about 2.3 billion “organic referrals” to Australian news publisher domains between January and May 2020, it said.

These organizations also garnered 27 million “organic views” for their branded content in Facebook’s News Feed during the same period, it added.

“The decision to limit the initial version of the code to two US companies is discriminatory and will inevitably give an unfair advantage to Facebook’s competitors in the technology sector, including rivals from countries that propagate different and undesirable visions for the internet,” Facebook said as quoted by the Guardian.

Google also made the same argument stating that it “barely” profited from such content, ZDNet reported.