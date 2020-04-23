Facebook to geotag each post from “high reach” Facebook Pages, Instagram accounts

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Facebook will now display the location on every post shared by “high reach” Facebook pages and Instagram accounts in a bid to increase transparency.
“We want to make sure people use our services authentically and can understand who is behind the posts they’re seeing. This is particularly important when it comes to elections, so we’re taking extra steps to make Pages and accounts with large audiences more transparent,” Facebook had said in an official statement.
Facebook in 2018 had rolled out a feature directing admins of Facebook Pages to disclose a primary location of the page. For Instagram, the social media giant had introduced ts ‘About this Account’ on Instagram to provide additional context so people can evaluate the authenticity of an account.
“We’re going a step further to provide the location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts on every post they share, so people have more information to help them gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content they see in their feeds,” it said.
The feature is first being rolled out for accounts based outside of the US that reach large audiences primarily in the US. The move is a bid to curb misinformation and verify the authenticity of the information shared on its platform in a run-up t the US elections.
Facebook in January had announced other features to curb misinformation related to the US elections including a crackdown on deep fakes. The company had issued a detailed release on its website, highlighting its policies to counter deepfake videos i.e. doctored videos edited using AI to make them appear real.
Facebook’s strategy was to collaborate with over 50 experts from different backgrounds, including technical, policy, media, legal, civic and academic, to build strategies related to fake media detection and policy development to navigate the same.
