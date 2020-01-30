Facebook to pay $550 million in biometric privacy accord

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
Facebook Inc has agreed to pay $550 million to resolve claims it collected user biometric data without consent. This is one of the largest consumer privacy settlements in history of the United States (US).
The accord, which requires a judges approval, will avert a trial that may have exposed the social networking company to billions of dollars in damages. Facebook fought unsuccessfully to persuade the US Supreme Court to derail the class action case. The users alleged that the company’s photo-scanning technology violated an Illinois law by gathering and storing biometric data without their permission.
We decided to pursue a settlement as it was in the best interest of our community and our shareholders to move past this matter, Facebook said.
While Facebook has weathered controversy over privacy almost since its inception, the company has come under particularly harsh scrutiny in recent years, both in the US and in Europe. Facebook reached a historic $5 billion deal in July with the US Federal Trade Commission to settle an investigation into its privacy practices stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal that came to light in early 2018. The company is also facing probes by New York, California, Massachusetts and others over its third-party data practices.
Consumer privacy cases in US courts occasionally have succeeded in making internet companies change their policies, but have rarely triggered payouts of more than $10 million. The lawsuit over photo scanning was brought under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act of 2008, the toughest laws of its kind in the US
Biometrics is one of the two primary battlegrounds, along with geo-location, that will define our privacy rights for the next generation, Jay Edelson, a Chicago-based lawyer representing consumers who sued, said in a statement.
Facebook has for years encouraged users to tag people in photographs they upload in their personal posts and the social network stores the collected information. The company has used a program it calls DeepFace to match other photos of a person.
Courts have struggled over what qualifies as an injury to pursue a privacy case in lawsuits accusing Facebook, Google and other internet companies of siphoning users personal information from emails and monitoring their web browsing habits. Suits over selling the data to advertisers have often failed.
Facebook contended that its collection of biometric data did not cause users to suffer any concrete injury such as loss of money or property. But a San Francisco federal judge rejected that argument, saying in 2018 that the alleged violation of the user-consent requirement in the Illinois law goes to the very privacy rights the Illinois legislature sought to protect.
Privacy advocates regard biometric data as especially sensitive because -- unlike names, addresses, credit cards and even social social security numbers, which can be changed -- scans of retinas, fingerprints, hands, face geometry and blood samples are unique identifiers.
The settlement will push technology companies to pay closer attention to users concerns over biometric technology, said Pam Dixon, executive director of non-profit advocacy group World Privacy Forum.
This will cause a lot of discussion on the Biometric Information Privacy Act as very few companies could afford a settlement like this and survive, she said.
US District Judge James Donato allowed the case to proceed as a class action on behalf of millions of Illinois residents who had uploaded photos on the network since 2011. Facebook failed to get a federal appeals court or the Supreme Court to reverse Donato’s ruling.
Taking the case to trial would be risky because, under the Illinois law, the company could be fined $1,000 to $5,000 each time a persons image is used without consent. If Facebook had lost it might have been forced to pay $6 billion, according to Matthew Schettenhelm, Bloomberg Intelligence litigation and government analyst.
The case is In re Facebook Biometric Information Privacy Litigation, 15-cv-03747, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
How Xiaomi has cracked the code on hiring committed people
Here are factors that can make us redundant and irrelevant
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
The fund will suit investors who have an investment horizon of at least 5 years
Return over 20% in the past year against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, global slowdown
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...