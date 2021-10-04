Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face temporary outage: Reports

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Multiple Facebook-owned platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp seemed to be facing a temporary outage on Monday night, as per reports.
Users from across the globe including India took to social media to complain about the trouble with the platforms.
According to Downdetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, there were over 60,000 users who reported issues with Facebook around 9 pm. Users reported issues with the Facebook web platform and with server connection.
Nearly 5,000 reports were received for Facebook Messenger. Users reported issues with sending and receiving messages on the website and app.
Nearly 55,000 users reported issues with Instagram around the same time while over 14,500 reports were received related to WhatsApp. Users reported issues in terms of server connection with these platforms. People were unable to send messages on WhatsApp.
The exact issue is yet to be known. Facebook is yet to officially acknowledge the exact issue.
