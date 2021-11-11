Facebook’s work app Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Facebook said on Wednesday it is integrating Workplace, the work-focused version of its social app, with Microsoft's collaboration app Teams, so users can better share information between the two platforms.
The changes will allow users to share content from Workplace's newsfeed and from its groups into Microsoft's Teams platform. Soon, it said, users will be able to livestream video from Teams into Workplace groups.
Remote-working tools have become key fixtures for companies during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“You have to meet employees where they directly are,wherever they're doing their work, whatever platforms they're most using,” said Ujjwal Singh, head of Workplace, in an interview. He said the integration was largely aimed at customers of both products.
Also read: Facebook parent Meta to remove sensitive ad categories
Workplace, which the Silicon Valley company uses as its internal messaging board, was launched outside of the company five years ago. Former Facebook employee and whistle blower Frances Haugen recently leakedinternal presentations and discussions shared on the service.
The software is also used by companies including Walmart and Deliveroo. Facebook says it has 7 million paid subscribers on Workplace.
Microsoft and Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta to signal its refocus on the metaverse, are also both building out virtual reality solutions for remote working.
Microsoft last week announced it would bring its virtual platform Mesh into Microsoft Teams next year. Facebook recently launched a beta test of Horizon Workrooms, a remote work app for users of its VR headsets
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...