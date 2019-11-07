FanFight logs 4 mn users, targets to touch 10 mn in 3 yrs

FanFight, one of the leading fantasy game platforms for cricket, football and Kabaddi, has become the fastest growing online gaming company by registering four million users.

Founded by ISB alumni Akhil Suhag in 2016, FanFight caters to fans of popular sports. It aims to offer a real-life gaming experience to the users. These users can choose their teams, like the professional selectors, watch their performance, and win cash awards.

Over 30 crore people are playing fantasy cricket in India, which is more than those based in the developed countries like the United States (US).

FanFight distinguishes itself from other platforms by not only offering daily cash prizes, but also fast cash withdrawals and a chance to compete with one's friends. It uses the most advanced technology and ensures the shortest lag between the live game and updates to the players on their potential wins.

"We aim to reach the magic number of 10 million users on our website in the next three years," Akhil Suhag, CEO, FanFight added.