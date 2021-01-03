FAU-G to launch on January 26

Multi-player action game FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United - Guards will be launched in India on January 26, the makers of the game announced on Sunday.

The game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games will release in India on Republic Day, the makers announced alongside the launch of the FAU-G anthem on social media.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



The game was first announced in October 2020 amid rising anti-China sentiments and calls for ‘Vocal for Local.’ While pre-registrations began on November 20 on the Google Play Store.

Users who have pre-registered for the game will receive a notification when the game is available for download. The game will automatically download and install on eligible devices.

The game had received 1.06 million pre-registrations within 24 hours after the launch, nCore games had said on Twitter.

Touted as a competitor for the popular battle royale game PUB-G, the multi-player game will have an original storyline. The teaser of the game had hinted that the first episode will be based on the Galwan Valley episode.

“High up on the peaks at India’s northern border, an elite fighting group protects the nation’s pride and sovereignty. It’s a daunting task, for the most courageous: The Fearless and United Guards. Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory,” reads the app’s description on the Google Play Store.