A day after announcing his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consultancy Services, Rajesh Gopinathan said that he is now feeling “lighter and happier”.

“I had made a decision that the day my mind is not fully into the job I will step down. This is not a seat where I think about my future, this is a seat where I have to think about the future of TCS. The moment the mind wanders to my future, I knew it was better to have someone else sit on this seat,” Gopinathan said at a press conference in Mumbai.

“I have never allowed myself to think about something else while I’m sitting here (as the CEO). Every waking minute I have only thought about TCS. So, it is appropriate that when the mind starts wandering, it is best that you say ok (and) this is the best time to hand it over and then do what it takes to make sure that it is smooth. And you have all the time in the world to think about whatever else that you want to do,” he said.

On his future plans, Gopinathan said he has “no clue” at this point but he would explore his options once he exits from TCS.

“I dont know what I am going to do but when I was in operational role, I hated advisors but now my respect for advisors is growing exponentially so lets see if there are options there. Its like when I didn’t own a car I would walk on the road as if I owned it but now when I drive a car, my perspective about pedestrians is different,” the outgoing TCS chief said.

The incoming CEO K Krithivasan said that there will not be any change in strategy or the organisational structure. “We will continue to focus on core principles and fine-tune it as we go along.”