Snapchat announced a new way of experiencing the FIFA World Cup 2022 through Artificial Reality, filters, and more, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Qatar.

Through the newly implemented features, Snapchat lets users to show support and cheer for their favourite team by virtually try on jerseys, Bitmoji customisation, watch match highlights and more.

As per the report by Snap Inc., the platform has collaborated with Adidas to enable users virtually dress their Bitmoji avatars in the official home football kits of the supporting team. Snapchat will also provide access to official team stickers and filters to decorate snaps.

Snapchat is introducing an official team kit try-on experience that lets users to brace their favourite team by wearing official team jerseys. Snapchat’s try-on Lenses comes along with the AR technology that emerged as a Snap Research project, and is now available for developers to begin testing in Lens Studio.

The report said that the FIFA World Cup 2022 feature will be available in about 30 countries including USMNT, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and Qatar via the National teams’ Public Profiles on Snapchat. In addition, Snapchatters can virtually explore, share, and celebrate with match data Lenses that will dynamically display notable stats and scores from every game in selfie and world modes.

Snapchat’s in-app entertainment platform Spotlight, will allow US audience to submit Snaps and stand a chance to win cash prizes worth up to $10,000 for creating top-performing Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds or Topics.

Snapchat’s in-app Snap Map will pull up the best curated stories of fans watching and celebrating their team during the tournament. Snap Map will allow users to tap specific places to see Snaps shared publicly.