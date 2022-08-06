Finnish companies keen to collaborate as India gears up to roll out 5G

As India gears up for the commercial launch of the next generation telecom services, the Finnish tech players are looking at opportunities to collaborate in 5G and 6G network planning and roll-out.

In a statement, Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Ambassador of Finland to India said, “India is about to experience another communication revolution with the arrival of 5G. Given that Finland is one of the leading developers in 5G and 6G, we believe our companies can provide system integrators with access to cutting-edge technology for global implementation.” She was speaking at a recently held trade event.

Stating that Finland considers India as a key partner for economy and trade, she added that Finland has been at the forefront of technology innovation and Finnish companies have been collaborating with global players to revamp and reinvent.

The special trade event was organized by Business Finland, India in collaboration with Ekaga Futuristics earlier this week, at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi.

The event was attended by a slew of Indian IT and telecom service providers along with Finnish companies to discuss the adoption of technology to boost revenue streams and promote trade. This include Sterlite Technologies, TCIL, Tata Communications, Tejas Networks, HFCL besides Finnish companies like Nokia.

Jukka Holappa, Country Director - Business Finland added, “We believe that System Integrators are vital for our companies’ growth in India and globally. We would want to benefit from their experience of implementing mega global projects and support them with Finnish technology.”