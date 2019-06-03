Fintech adoption in India at 87%: EY

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
India has surpassed the global fintech adoption rate on the back of various initiatives taken by the government to promote financial transactions with the help of technology, according to the EY Global FinTech Adoption Index 2019.
While the global average has increased to 64 per cent this year, emerging markets — China and India — were way ahead at 87 per cent. Countries such as Russia and South Africa were at 82 per cent while developed markets like the Netherlands at 73 per cent.
The UK at 71 per cent reflected the development of open banking in Europe.
The Index is based on an online survey of over 27,000 digitally active consumers in 27 markets, including India, where about 1,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) said that they used fintech services.
Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Leader, Digital and Emerging Tech, EY, said: “The fintech industry in India is rapidly expanding, and the adoption rate is growing faster than anticipated. One of the reasons for strong growth is that traditional financial-service companies have entered the fray in a big way.”
He said that money transfers and payment services are driving awareness in India.
He added that while globally, an average of 89 per cent of consumers are aware of the existence of in-store phone payment platforms and 82 per cent are aware of peer-to-peer payment systems and non-bank money transfers, in India the statistics for the two categories are as high as 99.5 per cent.
“The elevated awareness in India stems in part from the government’s plan, announced in 2017, to decrease the amount of paper currency in circulation,” the survey added.
Demonetisation and implementation of the GST (goods and services tax) has also played a major role in adoption of financial technologies among SMEs.
“No longer just disrupters, fintech challengers have grown into sophisticated competitors, with an increasingly global reach. The interactions between challengers, incumbents and players from outside the financial services industry are forming fintech ecosystems that replace traditional bilateral partnerships,” Makhija added.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor